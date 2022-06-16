Ekiti guber poll: APC denies nullification of Oyebanji’s candidature

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports of a court judgement nullifying the candidate of the party, Biodun Oyebanji ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary of APC, Segun Dipe, on Thursday advised members of the party and the public to disregard the report, “as the forlorn wish of some desperate politicians in the state, which cannot come to pass.”

According to Dipe, “the warped rumour is a demarketing gimmick of some desperate opposition who are unmindful of the fact that they are causing further damage to their zero chances at the poll, instead of enhancing it. We wondered how on earth they would expect the electorate to believe such a lie, which they are throwing into the space just two days after the mother of rallies successfully put together by the ruling party in the state.

“While we do not expect anyone to take such mindless and baseless rumour serious, we however owe the public the duty of care and assurance that they should disregard the rumour, which is farthest from the truth.

“Yes, there were some cases filed by some disgruntled elements regarding the governorship primaries we organized in January this year, which saw to the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as the candidate of our party, but none has gone beyond the preliminary stage and all of them have been transferred back to Ekiti for hearing. No High Court is sitting on any matter regarding our primary in Abuja as of today.

“Furthermore, every matter relating to the primary has been adjourned till September this year. To the best of our knowledge, none is up for hearing at the moment. The only one perhaps is in the wildest imagination of our detractors, which cannot see the light of day. Our party remains focused on the coming election and sure of untainted victory at the end.”

The party called on the voters to remain calm and be ready to exercise their franchise on Saturday for Oyebanji.