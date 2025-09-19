Ekiti guber: PDP female aspirant obtains guber nomination form

A former commissioner for works and transportation in Ekiti, Mrs Ogun Funmilayo Theresa, has picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Speaking after obtaining the forms at the PDP headquarters, Ogun described the moment as a huge milestone in the democratic growth of the nation and “a point where major decisions about capacity, strength, unity, and transparency must be taken.”

According to her, “We cannot continue to wallow in failed, incompetent, and backward-thinking governance models while the world moves on to higher grounds of innovation and development.

“This form in my hand is the beginning of changing the narrative. With it, I step forward to offer competence, capacity, and transparency in delivering the dividends of democracy to our people through passionate, people-oriented governance.”

The former state secretary of the PDP emphasised that her aspiration represents millions of Nigerian women toiling day and night to move Nigeria forward, but who are not yet at the decision-making table. As a PDP female aspirant, she seeks to change that narrative.

Advocating the need for gender inclusiveness and a level playing field, she reaffirmed the importance of competence and capacity in leadership.

While expressing gratitude to her supporters, she urged them to remain steadfast, saying she would be victorious during the primaries of the PDP, a significant step for any PDP female aspirant.

“Thank you for standing by me all this time. I call on you to roll up your sleeves because we are stepping into uncharted territory. The work has just begun. Let’s do it together! Let’s make history together,” she said.