Ekiti guber: Atiku meets ADC aspirant, urges citizens to embrace coalition party

A former vice president and a presidential aspirant under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to residents of Ekiti State and the country to embrace the coalition platform for a better society.

Atiku spoke while receiving a governorship aspirant under ADC, Prince Adeyinka Alli, in his residence in Abuja ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate commended the ADC aspirant for his efforts and commitment in mobilising for the party in the state, adding that people of Ekiti would be liberated from hopelessness and poverty under ADC administration.

He said he was impressed by his boldness and determination alongside his political and humanitarian antecedents in the last few years in the state and beyond.

Atiku said, “Ekiti has gotten a new face. ADC is a party that practises transitional politics. I’m encouraging young people, women, to come in because ADC is the young bride in town.

“Alli is the first person I’m meeting that wants to contest for any political office in Ekiti under ADC. I saw your CV and it’s very okay, that’s why I said I want to see you.

“You did well. I like your boldness and determination. I have other appointments with international personnel, but I have to suspend that to attend to you, and I believe that with you, Ekiti is safe in your hands under ADC.”

Alli, who had declared his ambition at his country home of Itapa-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state, said he has the capacity to transform the state.

“Through transparency, accountability, and technology-driven governance, we will build a government that listens, serves, and delivers. This is the promise of Progress Together, a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

“My dear people of Ekiti, this journey is not mine alone; it is ours. It is the dream of every mother who prays for her child’s future, every farmer who tills the soil with hope, and every young person who dares to believe in a brighter tomorrow. Let us rise together to write a new chapter for our beloved state,” he said.

