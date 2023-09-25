The Ekiti Rebirth Organisation (ERO) warmly welcomes the appointment of Moremi Ojudu as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement. Describing it as a significant achievement, the group conveyed their felicitations through a congratulatory letter to the appointee, affirming her remarkable expertise and commitment to community development over the years.

In the letter addressed to the appointee on behalf of the group’s leader, Chief Sola Olarewaju, and shared with journalists on Monday, the group expressed optimism that Moremi Ojudu would make valuable contributions to the administration of the president.

They anticipated her active role in fostering collaborations among different groups to positively impact the lives of citizens.

The letter read, “Your appointment to this prestigious position is not only a testament to your outstanding qualifications but also a recognition of your unwavering dedication to the betterment of our nation.

Your youthfulness, enthusiasm, and passion for community engagement have undoubtedly made a significant impact, and we are confident that you will continue to excel in this new role.

“We have had the privilege of witnessing your passion for community development and your ability to foster collaboration among diverse groups.

Your vision and innovative approaches will be instrumental in addressing various challenges faced by our communities.

“We are not surprised because your grandfather and your father are noted mobilizers and community-spirited people.

We cannot think of any other person who deserves the appointment more than you.

You truly live up to your name, Moremi. With your new role, we are certain that your influence will extend even further, positively impacting countless lives across the nation.

“As you embark on this new journey, please know that you have the support and admiration of many, including our group.





We have no doubt that you will continue to lead with integrity, dedication, and a deep sense of purpose.

Count on us always to be there as your pillar of support and for any assistance needed to carry out this assignment.”

The group pledged their readiness to support her in her new assignment and mentioned that she would soon be hosted in the state to address stakeholders.

