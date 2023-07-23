The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has advocated the need for relevant stakeholders in Ekiti state to be involved in the public procurement processes towards ensuring accountability, transparency and inclusiveness.

The Senior Program Advisor, PPDC, Ife Olatunji-David spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital during a two-day validation workshop and focus group discussion to enhance procurement practices in Ekiti state organized by the center with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

The two-day workshop had in attendance key stakeholders from the Bureau of Public Procurement, MDAs, civil society organizations, media representatives, vulnerable groups such as Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and market women.

Olatunji-David stated that the center organized the workshop for the key stakeholders to discuss the practices of procurement in the state and proffer innovative and standard ways of improving the processes towards the betterment of society and eliminating corrupt practices.

She added that the organization carried out research with the results showing the need for the state government to be more transparent and accountable in its processes by involving more stakeholders especially women and vulnerable groups.

According to her, ” The validation of the Public Procurement Assessment Reports and the focus group discussions mark a crucial step forward in our collective pursuit of excellence in public procurement. By working together, sharing knowledge, and engaging in constructive dialogue, we can identify innovative solutions, address shortcomings, and support Ekiti State’s effort for a transparent, efficient, and accountable public procurement system.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as you may know, the education and health sectors are pivotal to social growth. These sectors hold the key to our collective progress, shaping the future of our children and ensuring the health and well-being of our communities. It is, therefore, imperative that the procurement processes within these sectors adhere to the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and efficiency.”

The communication officer of PPDC, Nnenna Eze said that the results of the research on the state vis-a-vis procurement necessitated the workshop for the stakeholders to provide solutions to the identified challenges and in a bid to enhance effective public procurement.

Speaking on the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) portal, she charged the government to be transparent by providing the public with relevant information about bidders and contractors and uploading up-to-date data of each project on the internet to build public confidence and transparency.

Eze said, “Last year, we carried out a report on the assessment of the Public Procurement processes in Ekiti State and how the government is complying with the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act and Procurement Act.

“We found out some loopholes and we came here now to ensure that we are able to collaborate and cover those loopholes to ensure effective procurement processes and a fair and open contracting process for all.





“We will work with the Government to ensure that Persons with Disabilities and other vulnerable citizens are included in the procurement processes.”

An official of the state ministry of justice, Oluwatayo Fabusuyi who spoke on the Ekiti State Public Procurement Law 2020, said relevant sections stipulated punishment for anyone who contravened the law in the procurement processes.

He disclosed that offenders were liable to a conviction of two years imprisonment and or with a fine.

