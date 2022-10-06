Ekiti govt’s recognition of Olukere stool, justice served ―​​ Oba Obasoyin

The Olukere of Odo Oja Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Obasoyin has said that justice has been served by the Ekiti state government for recognising his stool last year.

Obasoyin who spoke ahead of the first-year anniversary ceremony noted that the decision of the government under the leadership of Dr. Kayode Fayemi last year has further enhanced peace and development in the ancient town.

The monarch while speaking through a legal practitioner and member of the planning committee, Wole Adebola said the ceremony would witness a series of events including a public lecture, cultural dance, and conferment of honorary chieftaincy tittles on deserving individuals from the community and beyond.

According to him, those to be conferred with chieftaincy titles are, wife of the state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, former deputy governor of the state, Mr Adebisi Omoyeni among other individuals.

He stated that since the recognition of the stool in 2021 after years of agitations, the community has been experiencing unprecedented socio-economic development, which he could be traced to his efforts on the throne.

He said, ” We thank the Ekiti state governor under the leadership of Dr Kayode Fayemi for the gesture of recognising the Olukere stool after years of agitations, because it there is no staff of office, there won’t be celebration.

” This government saw justice, knew justice and did us justice and we will like to appeal to everyone in this community to cooperate with the Kabiyesi to sustain this peace we are witnessing now.





” I must tell you that we are seeing transformation from all sides since last year. Security of this area has been enhanced as well because security of lives and property in Ikere-Ekiti belongs to the Olukere palace.”

On the insecurity pervading the country, the traditional ruler solicited the creation of state police which he said necessary to be able to combat the scourge of kidnappings, banditry and other crimes confronting the nation.

While saying security had been enhanced in Ikere Ekiti in the last year through the activities of the palace, he regretted that “it is still a security lapse that state governors cannot control security.

“We call on the federal government to domesticate security. We want to suggest that state police should be created to strengthen security in the country. That should be in the front burner especially for the next president of the country,” he said.