Ekiti govt warns residents against tobacco consumption

The Ekiti State government has reiterated its commitment to advocating against tobacco use and achieving smoke-free communities across the state.

The government explained that the increasing rate of smoking among residents, especially youths, is disturbing, noting that smoking has contributed significantly to the high levels of private diseases and illnesses in society.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, spoke on Friday during an event commemorating World No Tobacco Day 2025 and the declaration of smoke-free Ado-Ekiti, organized by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).

Filani, who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, said that stakeholders must step up awareness campaigns against tobacco consumption and “the manipulative strategies of the producers.”

Revealing that the World Health Organization (WHO) pegged the number of deaths annually related to tobacco use at seven million globally, he said the state government would do everything possible to protect its population from this menace.

Filani commended the organization for partnering with the state government to achieve a healthier society, saying, “Our youth deserve to grow up in environments free from the manipulation of profit-driven industries.”

According to him, “Today, we must commit ourselves to unmasking these tactics and advocating for the truth. We must empower communities with accurate information, strengthen regulations to close loopholes, and support those on the journey to quit tobacco use.

“Let us stand together as advocates for health, truth, and a tobacco-free future. Let’s pledge to expose the industry’s tactics and protect future generations from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine addiction.”

Speaking, the Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said the organization was worried about the increasing level of marketing strategies deployed by manufacturers to introduce new tobacco products to society.

He expressed optimism that the decision of Ado-Ekiti local government leaders to declare the state capital smoke-free would help stamp out the dangerous trend across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state and safeguard public health.

He said, “While the national statistics provide a broad overview, the situation in Ekiti is equally concerning. Tobacco consumption and the vulnerability of Ekiti youth to the industry’s devious strategies to undermine tobacco control efforts pose significant public health challenges.

“Today’s flag-off is the beginning, not the end. Smoke-free environments are not achieved by law alone—they require political will, budgetary allocations for tobacco control, inter-sectoral coordination, social acceptance, and consistent public education.

“With Ekiti’s clear signal of interest and action, we are confident that the state is on the path to becoming a national model for the smoke-free cities initiative.

“I call upon all Ekiti residents, especially members of Ado-Ekiti city, to join hands in this noble endeavor. Let us educate our communities about the dangers of tobacco use and the benefits of a smoke-free lifestyle. Together, we can create a healthier, tobacco-free Ekiti.”

On his part, the chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Chief Bosun Osaloni, who declared readiness to make the entire local government smoke-free, said the council would intensify awareness and advocacy campaigns to highlight the dangers of tobacco to health.

“There is no benefit in tobacco consumption. This is why we must act together to protect our health, our children, and our communities from the devastating consequences of this lethal product,” he said.

