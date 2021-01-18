Ekiti govt warns newly recruited 1,000 teachers against age falsification

The Ekiti State government has warned about 1,000 new primary school teachers employed by the government to refrain from certificate and age falsifications, saying whoever is apprehended for such crime would be dismissed.

Addressing the new teachers undergoing induction course at Christ Girls School Hall in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, the Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Femi Akinwumi, urged the new tutors to display professionalism and be guided by principles of teaching to give the pupils deserving education.

Akinwumi said whoever betrays the civil service rules, which borders on dedication, honesty, hardwork and professionalism, will be dismissed from the service.

He said: “You must display your responsibilities to the state. Your employments are still provisional. If we later discover that you don’t have the mental capacities, claim certificates you didn’t possess or falsify any of your documents, we will disqualify you.

“Don’t present fake certificates to us, if you do that, you will be apprehended and face the consequences.”

In the same vein, the government has commenced the demolition of dilapidated structures in 532 primary schools across the state to ward off criminal elements from the schools.

This, according to the government would allow for beautification programme of Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration and efforts to boost pupils and teachers’ performances at the primary cadre.

Akinwumi said the exercise was specifically conceptualised by Fayemi’s government to give way for the construction of new buildings across the primary schools in the state.

The SUBEB boss added that some of the structures were built during the pre-colonial days dated back to 1920, making them out-fashioned for the contemporary time.

“Under this programme, all mud and substandard blocks must go down. We have to checkmate all the miscreants that are using those dilapidated buildings in all our primary schools as hideouts because we are aware some people used these places as an abode,” he said.

