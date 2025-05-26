Ekiti govt to support rainstorm victims in Omuo LG

The Ekiti State government has deployed a team to assess the level of damage caused by the recent rainstorm in parts of Omuo, Iworo, Isaya, and some other communities in the Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state, aimed at assisting the affected people.

The General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Oludare Asaolu, who led the government’s team to Omuo and other affected communities in the local government area, commiserated with the victims and assured them that Governor Biodun Oyebanji had directed an on-the-spot assessment with a view to commencing the process of helping them repair their damaged properties.

Describing the effect of the rainstorm as saddening and unfortunate, Mr. Asaolu noted that over 60 houses had their roofs blown off while others were severely damaged by the storm in the affected areas, adding that he was happy that no casualty was recorded.

Asaolu, who attributed the frequent rainstorms and strong winds being witnessed in Ekiti and other parts of the world to global climate change, stressed the need for residents in the state to plant trees around their residences as part of efforts to address the emerging dangers of climate change and deforestation.

He emphasised that the clearing of forests for other land uses was a major contributor to climate change and has significant environmental consequences.

Assuring that his agency would carry out a comprehensive assessment and enumeration to enable the government to provide the necessary assistance to the victims, as he advised property owners to make their houses habitable through proper routine maintenance to protect them from avoidable hazards.

Responding on behalf of the people of Omuo and other affected communities, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Kehinde Ajobiewe, and the Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon.Oladele Ogunsakin, expressed gratitude to Governor Oyebanji for his reaction to the rainstorm.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler of Omuo-Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbeyin, who thanked God that no life was lost, also appreciated the quick intervention of the state government in the matter.

