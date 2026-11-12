Ekiti govt targets production of one million birds annually

The Ekiti State Government has set a target of producing one million birds annually to boost poultry production, strengthen food security, create jobs and attract investment into the state’s livestock sector.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the Poultry Hub in Emure-Ekiti, Emure Local Government Area of the state.

He highlighted the facility’s production capacity and its strategic importance to the state’s livestock development agenda.

The hub has a total capacity of 30,000 birds, spread across five poultry units, each designed to accommodate 6,000 birds, the adviser explained.

Boluwade said the Ekiti State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project would integrate existing poultry clusters under the Ekiti Broiler Production Scheme (EBOPs) into the initiative through cooperative arrangements.

According to him, the approach would strengthen production capacity, foster collaboration among farmers and promote sustainability across the poultry value chain.

The initiative, he noted, aligns with the government’s broader vision of expanding livestock production, stimulating private-sector participation and positioning Ekiti as a leading poultry-producing destination in Nigeria.

He said, ” The one-million-bird target is expected to accelerate investment in poultry production, strengthen local supply chains and improve the availability of poultry products for domestic consumption.

” The Emure Poultry Hub is expected to play a strategic role in reaching that goal, as the integration of existing clusters through cooperative arrangements is designed to promote coordinated production, improve efficiency and build a more competitive and sustainable poultry industry in Ekiti.”

In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Olayinka Adedipe, highlighted the economic opportunities expected to emerge from the hub.

Adedipe said the facility would serve as a catalyst for growth by stimulating investment, generating employment and creating business opportunities in poultry farming and its associated value chains.

The coordinator added that farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders would benefit from greater participation in the expanding livestock sector.

Also speaking, the Elemure of Emure-Ekiti, Oba James Ajiboye, acknowledged the significance of the hub to the development of the host community.

The monarch emphasised that the project could stimulate economic activity, create jobs and improve residents’ livelihoods while contributing to agricultural development in Emure-Ekiti.