Ekiti govt summons loan firm for allegedly defrauding residents

The Ekiti State government has summoned directors of a loan firm to appear before it over reports of alleged fraud regarding a loan scheme introduced to residents of the state.

According to the wailing victims in a three-minute viral video obtained by Tribune Online, the agency, which operated under an initiative scheme, which had allegedly deceived them with promises of loan facilities, had disappeared after collecting money from the unsuspecting traders and artisans in the state.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, in a notice, on Tuesday, said the directors of the firm must appear at the ministry on Friday this week to answer questions as regards the scheme.

In the notice signed by his Special Assistant, Olalekan Suleman, the commissioner threatened to make public the details of the firm’s directors if they failed to attend the Friday’s meeting.

He said: “The meeting is in connection with complaints received by the Ministry from several persons concerning a micro-credit scheme facilitated by the Atlas Group.

“NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that should the Directors fail to attend the said meeting on the date specified, a further public invitation will be issued with the profiles of all the Directors including their last known addresses.”

The state Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole, had earlier said security agencies have been notified and “are already on their trail.”

According to Omole, “The viral video of some women in the state that were allegedly swindled by a company operating under the name of an initiative scheme, is unfortunate and sad.”

The commissioner, who stressed the need to avoid such unknown entities to prevent being scammed of their hard-earned money, cautioned residents “against transacting business with unverified and faceless individuals or organisations that are going about swindling innocent people under the guise of giving out juicy loans.”

The commissioner also advised people in the state “to make proper enquiries at the state Ministry of Trade and Industry for possible loans for small and medium scale businesses to avoid falling prey to fraudsters.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

