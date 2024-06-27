The management of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has relieved the Head Teacher of St. Philips CAC Nursery and Primary School, Erio-Ekiti, Adeniyi Ayodele of his duty for two months with immediate effect over the allegation of illegal collection of fees from pupils of the school.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Professor Femi Akinwumi said in Ado Ekiti that the decision became necessary after the Head Teacher had confessed that he committed the infraction and pleaded guilty to some of the allegations levelled against him.

Akinwumi said, “The man has persisted in the illegal activity despite several warnings against such act which is a sabotage against the free and compulsory education policy of the present administration in the state.”

He revealed that evidence proved that Ayodele was collecting the sum of N25,000.00 naira from each of the 28 pupils in primary six while another N8,000.00 was being collected from each of the primary four pupils.

The SUBEB boss said the punishment was to serve as a deterrent to other Head Teachers in the state public primary schools who are fond of breaching government policies

While he asked the offending head teacher to hand over to the most senior assistant head teacher in the school, he directed him to henceforth be reporting at the SUBEB headquarters pending further determination of the case.

The chairman also asked the erring head teacher to quickly refund all the money he had collected from the pupils for repayment to their parents.

He reiterated the commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji towards the development of the basic education sector as well as provisions of various incentives to encourage teachers.

Akinwumi therefore warned against collection of unauthorized charges in the state public primary schools, adding that the free and compulsory education policy of the state government is still in place.

