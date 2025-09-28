Ekiti govt reiterates commitment to quality, affordable healthcare

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Fulani has assured residents that the state government will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the state’s health sector becomes a model for excellence among its peers.

Filani gave the assurance at the weekend during the opening of the 2026 Annual Operational Technical Review and Finalization Workshop organized by Ekiti state Ministry of Health and Human Services in partnership with the Institution of Human Virology Nigeria.

According to him, the state government was committed to providing quality healthcare services to residents and the workshop was a critical step towards achieving this goal.

“We are determined to make Ekiti State’s health sector a benchmark for others,” the commissioner said.

He explained that the workshop was necessary to assess progress, address challenges and develop innovative solutions to improve healthcare outcomes for the people.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Resources, Mrs Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, urged participants to develop a practical and implementable plan.

She emphasized the need for sustainable strategies that would significantly enhance the state’s healthcare system, ensuring improved health outcomes for its citizens.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of the State Primary HealthCare Development Agency Board, Dr. Funke Ogunbunmi, the Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board Dr Olasunkanmi Alabi and World Health Organization State Coordinator, Pharmacist Akeem Busari commended the state government for its outstanding achievements in the health sector.

They stressed the need for strategic plans to continue to sustain and maintain the state health sector’s impressive records.

Addressing the gathering, the representative of the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, Mrs. Catherine Ogunjebi lauded the state for its cooperation, stating that the institute has enjoyed working with the state

Mrs Ogunjebi further noted that the state is performing exceptionally well in the health sector.

The five-day workshop which brings together stakeholders in the health sector, aims to review the state’s health programs, identify areas for improvement and strategize for better service delivery.

