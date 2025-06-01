Ekiti govt reiterates commitment to cleaner, healthier environment

The Ekiti State Government has emphasised its dedication to creating a greener, cleaner, and healthier environment across the state.

This commitment was reaffirmed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Niyi Adebayo, during a visit to several sites under the Waste Wise Cities Programme in the state, including the Ekiti Dump Site and the Ekiti State Waste Management Authority Complex, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, over the weekend.

Adebayo stressed that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji is deliberate in its efforts to ensure the environment is safe for all residents.

He added that the government plans to launch programmes and policies aimed at tapping into the wealth-generating potential of waste.

The governor’s aide called on all stakeholders to support the administration’s efforts to enhance effective waste management in the state.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Environment, Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, highlighted that the government has invested significant resources over the past two years to make the state cleaner and protect public health.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on State Capital Development Authority, Tade Aluko, noted that the government’s investments in ecological projects and the green economy signal a strong commitment to climate action, warning that “without action, humanity faces extinction.”

The Project Coordinator, UN-Habitat for Southern Nigeria and Technical Advisor on Geographic Information System and Land Management, Akintobi Olusanmi, urged residents to adopt greener habits such as reducing plastic use, separating waste for easier recycling, reusing containers, and opting for digital over paper.

He explained that following the audit’s conclusion, “Ekiti will host stakeholder talks to finalise evidence-based policies,” noting that if successful, this model could reshape waste management across Nigeria—turning trash into opportunity while cooling the state’s temperatures.

In his remarks, the Project Operationalisation Coordinator of the Waste Wise City Tool Survey, Olamide Olajide, said, “Ekiti State is the only state in the federation that has insisted on coordinating the survey to ensure comprehensive reports are collated for easy implementation.”

