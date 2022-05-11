Ekiti govt reintroduces History in schools, receives 4,800 textbooks from UBEC,

Ekiti State Government has reintroduced History as a subject in public primary schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Femi Akinwumi made this known in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, while monitoring the resumption of public schools for the third term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

Akinwunmi said the move is to promote core principles of hard work, patriotism, honesty and other national values as History would promote the cultures and the traditions of the people of Nigeria and aid pupils’ understanding of the nation’s history.

Noting that the reintroduction was in line with the national policy on education, Akinwumi said it was also an integral part of the Fayemi administration’s strategy to promote core Ekiti and national values through well-knitted value orientation programmes in schools and the larger society.

He said the state has also instituted prizes for the best overall pupil and best teacher as part of efforts to promote the teaching of the newly reintroduced subject.

The SUBEB boss expressed appreciation to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for supplying the state with over 4,800 History textbooks for primary three to six classes and assured the commission that the books would be judiciously utilised.





According to him, “primary schools in the state have been directed to henceforth utilise at least one of the three periods allocated weekly for Social Studies to teach History.”

He advised teachers and pupils to take the teaching and learning of the subject with the seriousness it deserves, stressing that it has a key role to play in national rebirth.

The SUBEB boss commended the Old Student’s Association of Eleyo High School, Ikere-Ekiti which had most of its buildings damaged in a recent rainstorm, for renovating some of the affected buildings.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Ekiti govt reintroduces History in schools, receives 4,800 textbooks from UBEC

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Ekiti govt reintroduces History in schools, receives 4,800 textbooks from UBEC

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Ekiti govt reintroduces History in schools, receives 4,800 textbooks from UBEC