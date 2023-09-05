Relief has come the way of motorists and commuters as the Ekiti State government has commenced the rehabilitation of the Igede-Ilawe road as contractors moved to the site.

There was massive jubilation by commuters and residents of the communities when the State Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, inspected the ongoing works on the road on Saturday, as commuters expressed their delight over the positive intervention on the road.

Olatunbosun, who stressed that while Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration does not believe in dishing out biased or misleading information to promote a political point of view, said that he was at the site as Government’s spokesman to have a firsthand experience of the development in order to sufficiently inform the people of the activities of Government in line with the administration policy of transparency and accountability.

He described the rehabilitation of the road as strategic to boost commerce, agriculture, economy, and security, attract investments in development, and generally make life easier for the people.

He noted that “ the road is a major route from the northern part of the country through Kwara to the south in Akure or all the way to Lagos, adding that it not only links two Local Government Areas of Irepodun/Ifelodun LG and Ekiti South West LG, it also links two Federal Constituencies and two Senatorial Districts.”

According to him, work is also ongoing on the Ilawe-Ado with the construction of a functional drainage system, among others while the construction of a new culvert has been completed to replace the failed one at Ilawe.

Olatunbosun who was accompanied by the Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Babatola Ogundana, added that the focus is to effectively link the entire Ekiti communities together and ensure a free flow of traffic.

He pointed out that the Igede-Ilawe-Ado road also serves as a ring road that would assist in reducing traffic volumes in the State capital by providing an alternate route around the city for drivers who do not essentially need to stop in the city centre.

Reiterating the commitment of Governor Oyebanji to fulfilling his campaign promises, the Commissioner assured that the people would not be kept in the dark as he would continue to keep them abreast of the policies, programmes, activities and what he described as “the silent achievements” of government in line with the inclusiveness policy of the administration.

He solicited the continued support of the people, adding that they should see themselves as active partners with the administration and owners of its laudable programmes, policies, and projects.

Highlighting the Oyebanji-led administration’s interventions in transport infrastructure, Olatunbosun noted that the administration had embarked on several road projects apart from the Ilawe-Ado and Ilawe Igede roads.





He listed the ongoing interventions to include completion of the bus terminal in Ado Ekiti that was inherited from the previous administration; rehabilitation of Agric Olope-Moferere/Agric Olope-Odo Ado road; reconstruction (excavation and casting) Igbara-Odo-Ikogosi lined drain road; rehabilitation of Ado-Iworoko road.

Others are the rehabilitation of the Ilawe-Erijiyan road, reconstruction of the Ikere-Ilawe road, construction of Atlas (Ajebamidele)-Deeper Life- Alasia-Shepard-Omisanjana road in Ado Ekiti and the general rehabilitation of Ado township roads.

—