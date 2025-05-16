Ekiti govt receives 110 solar-powered pumps to boost access to water

The Ekiti State government has taken delivery of 110 solar-powered pumps and accessories to boost water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities across local government areas in the state.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Professor Mobolaji Aluko, said the project falls under the World Bank-backed Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (SURWASH) Program. He explained that the initiative aims to improve access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services, especially in underserved communities.

Aluko said the bulk purchase of the pumps was a deliberate move to reduce costs, standardize pump quality, and ensure efficient after-installation servicing.

“In the past two years, we have been constructing boreholes, sanitation, and toilet facilities in schools, health centers, and communities. So far, we’ve rehabilitated 121 Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities and constructed 64 solar-powered boreholes,” he noted.

ALSO READ: https://tribuneonlineng.com/customs-generate-over-n15bn-on-excise-duty-in-four-months/

He added that the current installment includes 110 WASH facilities with solar-powered boreholes, which will be installed in 55 schools and 55 health centers across the state. Each LGA and LCDA will get two units, with additional units allocated to Ado LGA.

Aluko also highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve electricity supply challenges to the state’s dams, emphasizing plans for dedicated power solutions, including gas, solar, and small hydropower sources, to support water supply and agricultural irrigation.

“We have four dams—Ero, Egbe, Ureje, and Itapaji—and a fifth, Ogbese, which is federally owned and multipurpose. Our focus is on ensuring reliable power to pump water from these dams to where it’s needed,” he said.

He stressed the importance of community involvement in managing public facilities, urging increased ownership, accountability, and engagement for improved service delivery and sustainability.