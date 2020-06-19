Ekiti govt publishes name, picture of man who raped higher institution student

Metro
By Femi Oguntayo

Ekiti State government on Friday published in its sexual offenders register the name and photograph of a young man who was convicted of raping a 23-year-old student of a higher institution in the state.

According to the state Ministry of Justice on its Facebook wall, the sex offender, Ajewole Dada Filani, a former resident of Ikere-Ekiti, is a convicted sex offender and is currently serving life imprisonment at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the photograph on the wall, Ajewole was convicted of the rape of a 23-year old lady and his has been registered in the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders’ Register.

“In furtherance of the Ekiti State government’s policy of zero tolerance for all forms of sexual violence against women and children, the state’s Ministry of Justice has publicly name-shamed another sex offender, the ministry said.

The ministry said Ajewole appeared for the first time at the Ekiti State High Court on 16th November, 2016 and was sentenced to life imprisonment after kidnapping and raping his victim, a student of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, on November 7, 2015, along Ikere-Igbara Odo Road.

This makes it the sixth sex offender publicly name-shamed by the state and have their names recorded in the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders’ Register.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

JOBS! JOBS!! JOBS!!!, MAKE MONEY FROM HOME AND GET PAID IN DOLLARS WORKING FULLY FROM HOME. YOU WILL BE PAID DAILY. CLICK HERE LINK TO BE PART OF IT.

You might also like
Metro

Former Plateau Governor’s father Kidnapped again

Metro

Police arrest three suspected cultists in Ondo

Metro

Missing baby: Defendant lied on exhibit as prosecution closes case

Metro

Court remands mechanic over alleged N100,000 theft

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More