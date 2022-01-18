Ekiti govt promises more support for community health practitioners

Ekiti State government has promised to equip its community health practitioners with modern technological facilities and expose them to conventional training that will enhance their capacity to fight epidemics.

The senior special assistant to the governor on labour matters, Oluyemi Esan stated this during the 6th quadrennial delegates’ conference of the National Association of Community Health Practitioners (NACHPN) Ekiti State chapter held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Esan noted that his government couldn’t have recorded much success in the fight against covid-19 and other viruses, “if not for the contributions of community health practitioners.”

According to him, the workers would be exposed to contemporary training on how best to do their jobs towards the realization of the goal of the government in delivering better health services to people, especially at the grassroots.

The board chairman of the state primary health care agency, Chief Monisola Oloro tasked the practitioners to support government with initiatives that could enhance quality health care services in the state.

The newly elected chairman of the association, Olatunbosun Temitope pledged his readiness to build synergy between practitioners and the government.

He said, “We must be proactive as the prosperity of primary health care (PHC) is not negotiable and this can only be achieved through the proactiveness of the CHPs being the most populated technical officers in the system.”

The new executives include Adekola Martins Adewale (1st State Vice-Chairman), Ibitoye Oluwabukola David (2nd State Vice-Chairman), Makanjuola Cornelius Adelowo (State secretary), Fajembola Oluwaseun Emmanuel (Assistant State secretary), Akanle Comfort Mojisola (State Treasurer), Obe Christiana Titilayo (State publicity secretary), Balogun Oluwayemisi Vivian (State Auditor) and Afuye Titilayo Roseline (State Trustee).

