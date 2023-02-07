By: ‘Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has paid N130 million outstanding gratuities to retired local government teachers and workers in the state.

The state governor, Biodun Olujimi while presenting cheques to the 69 beneficiaries in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, stated that the government would continue to prioritize the welfare of workers in the state including those who retired from the service.

He sympathized with the retirees for the pains they were subjected to over the years since they left the service, adding that, “I quite understand the pains and agony of people working for so many years and has not been paid their entitlement as and when due.”

Oyebanji pointed out that “as of today, the state is owing in excess of N40 billion, as outstanding liabilities and that in spite of the best effort of the last administration, the last administration increased remittance to PTAD to the tune of N100 million monthly.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring prompt payment of workers salaries and other emoluments as well as pensions and gratuities to our retirees. I am glad I witnessed the exercise and saw the joy on the faces of the recipients.

” I want to assure those still on the waiting list that they will receive theirs in due time. Our administration will continue to prioritise the well-being of our retirees and senior citizens and support them in their golden years.

“I want to assured our elderly citizens that this administration will continue to make payment of pension and gratuity a top priority. The beneficiaries will include retirees that are alive and the next of kin of those that are already died and may the good Lord rest their souls.”

The Governor solicited the support of residents for the presidential and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 25 general election, adding that support for the party would enhance his administration’s quest to deliver his campaign promises.

Speaking , the chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners(NUP) in Ekiti State, Joel Akinola, commended Governor Oyebanji for the presentation of the cheques to the retirees, describing him as a, “ promise keeper who has been making history since he came to office.”

He advised the beneficiaries to deploy the money received for their medical bills and other essential needs and not for unprofitable ventures.





