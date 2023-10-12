In a bid to ensure an effective urban development drive in the state, especially in the state capital, the Ekiti state government has partnered with the United Nations agency towards the realization of the agenda.

The Special Adviser, Bureau of Housing and Mortgage Development, Dr Gboyega Olaniyo disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti, during a press briefing said the initiative with the UN-HABITAT, was in response to the accelerated urbanisation of the state.

Olaniyo noted that the partnership with the UN organisation focused on the preparation of a structured master plan for Ado-Ekiti, the state capital that would help guide orderly growth and coordinated physical development of the city.

He said that the UN agency would also help the state government in attracting funding from donors as well as support agencies towards the implementation of the structure plan.

He added that representatives of the UN would be in the state between October 15 and 17 to conduct a scoping mission towards the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the government and the UN agency.

He stated that the 3-day scoping mission visit would provide opportunities for the UN body to identify the various areas of intervention and familiarise itself with the situation on the ground towards coming up with a workable template for the urban renewal drive.

According to him, “Ekiti State, known as the ‘Fountain of Knowledge’, and is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant communities. As you immerse yourselves in our state, you will witness firsthand the challenges and opportunities that lie before us in achieving sustainable urbanisation.

“Ekiti State, under the administration of His Excellency, Gov. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji is committed to promoting sustainable urbanization, ensuring access to basic services, and creating resilient cities for our citizens. We believe that by working collaboratively, we can address the pressing issues of urbanization, such as housing, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.”

Commissioner for Urban and Regional, Karounwi Oladapo said that the urban renewal drive would help transform Ado-Ekiti into one of the most investor-friendly metropolises in Nigeria.

Oladapo expressed regret that Ado-Ekiti remained the only state capital among southwestern states without a master plan, hence the urgent need for a structure template to redevelop the state capital.

He assured the citizens that the urban renewal programme being planned was not meant to inflict any hardship on the lives of Ekiti people but to give the state a necessary facelift and enhance socio-economic development.

