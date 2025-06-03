Ekiti govt moves to safeguard public health in livestock processing

The Ekiti State government has revealed plans to prioritise the safety and health of residents of the state in the consumption of livestock products across the state.

The commissioner for agriculture and food security, Ebenezer Boluwade said butchers and processors must be exposed to the modern techniques in handling meats and storage in the best interest of the consumers.

Boluwade made this known while declaring open a training programme for no fewer than 160 butchers and processors organised by the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) across the three senatorial districts of the state.

On public health in livestock, the commissioner who commended the World Bank for approving the construction of an ultra-modern abattoir building, said the project when completed would be the game-changer for the state’s livestock productivity.

He explained that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji is committed to the safety and well-being of the citizens when consuming livestock products, noting that butchers and processors are critical to achieving this, hence the training initiative.

Boluwade said, “ the state government understands the fact that meat handlers; which include butchers, meat inspectors, transporters, meat processors, abattoir workers and cold-room workers are expected to be knowledgeable on foodborne pathogens, temperature control, cross contamination, among others.

“The awareness of the butchers and processors regarding good hygienic management and critical control points of the food chains are of great significance to mitigate the health risk of meat consumers.

“The knowledge and practices of the Butchers and Processors about food safety are therefore very crucial in order to eliminate the emerging and re-emerging zoonotic microorganisms in order to produce healthy and wholesome meat for the public.”

The L-PRES state coordinator, Adeyinka Adedipe said the training is necessary following the recent approval of the world bank for a modern abattoir building in the state, saying that the trainees would be users of the new complex.

Adedipe added that there will also be practical sessions for the butchers and processors in the usage of modern equipment at the new building, saying, “ there is need for us to sensitize and carry along the drivers of this particular value chain in achieving maximum productivity and public safety.”

The permanent secretary of the ministry of agriculture, Babatope Ojo said the ministry is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of livestock products in the state, adding that, “ this training is another testament to our commitment to promoting best practices in the industry.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

