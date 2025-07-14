Ekiti govt issues advisory on diphtheria prevention

Ekiti State Government has advised all residents to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to preventive measures against diphtheria, in light of the rising number of confirmed cases across Nigeria.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, assured that Ekiti has not recorded any confirmed case of diphtheria this year.

He added that the advisory was borne out of Government’s commitment to ensuring that the state remains free from the disease through proactive health surveillance, vaccination, and public awareness.

Filani explained that the government’s proactive move was premised on the fact that over 30,000 cases and approximately 1,400 deaths have been reported across 27 states in the country, as of mid-2025.

Describing Diphtheria as a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium species that primarily affects the nose, throat, and sometimes, the skin, Filani noted that the disease spreads through direct contact with infected individuals, respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, and contact with contaminated objects or surfaces.

According to him, ” unvaccinated individuals, especially children, people living in overcrowded or unsanitary conditions as well as healthcare workers and caregivers in contact with suspected or confirmed cases are most vulnerable and at risk of contracting the disease.”

He highlighted symptoms to watch out for to include,” fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, conjunctivitis (red eyes), neck swelling, and a thick grey or white coating in the throat or on the tonsils in severe cases, often accompanied by difficulty breathing adding that the warning signs typically appear within two to ten days of exposure.”

Assuring that the State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and development partners, would continue to intensify surveillance and preparedness efforts, Filani indicated that Health professionals across the state have been placed on alert to identify and respond swiftly to any suspected cases.

He however stressed the need for parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards receive the full course of the pentavalent vaccine at 6, 10, and 14 weeks of age, as outlined in the National Childhood Immunization Schedule, adding that anyone showing symptoms should avoid self-medication and immediately report to seek medical attention at the nearest health facility.

Advising health workers to stay alert, follow infection control protocols, and get vaccinated if at higher risk of exposure, the Commissioner emphasized that suspected cases should be isolated and reported to the nearest Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO). In contrast, close contacts of confirmed cases must be monitored, provided prophylactic antibiotics, and treated with diphtheria antitoxin when required.

He said, “We are taking all necessary steps to keep our state safe and urge everyone to take responsibility by ensuring full vaccination and prompt reporting of any suspected symptoms. Residents should also maintain good hygiene, stay informed, and help raise awareness in their communities.”