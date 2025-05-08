Ekiti govt hails rating in fiscal transparency league table

Ekiti State Government has hailed the recent ranking of the State as first in Nigeria in the Q4 2024 States Fiscal Transparency League Table released by the renowned BudgIT Foundation as another powerful validation of transparency, accountability, and responsible governance under the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The BudgIT report scored Ekiti an exceptional 100 out of 100, placing the state at the top of the fiscal transparency index nationally in an evaluation based on key indicators such as budget approval, quarterly BIR, 2023 audited financial statements, Accountant-General’s Reports, E-Procurement Portal, and State Website Data Accessibility.

Speaking on the achievement, the State Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, described the recognition as a direct reflection of Governor Oyebanji’s unwavering commitment to fiscal discipline, open governance, and prudent management of public resources.

According to him, “This is not just a statistical victory. It’s an authentication of Governor Oyebanji’s upbringing, experience in governance, discipline, selflessness, and people-centred leadership. Ekiti people can be proud.”

He recalled that Ekiti also ranked first in both Q2 and Q3 of 2024 and second in Q1, making it the only state with such consistent top-tier performance.

“In addition, Ekiti was listed as a ‘Progressive Performer’, a status awarded to only five states, and was one of just four states that attracted foreign direct investment in 2024,” he said.

While assuring that the Oyebanji-led administration remains focused on institutional reforms and will not be distracted from its developmental mission, Olatunbosun reiterated that transparency is the cornerstone of the state’s governance philosophy.

According to him, ” Community and stakeholder engagement constitutes a major factor and strategy in formulating Government policy and project implementation, adding that the focus is to involve individuals, groups, and other stakeholders actively seeking feedback, addressing concerns, and making decisions that reflect stakeholders’ interests.

“We will continue to keep citizens informed, empowered, and engaged. Trust in government starts with transparency, and this government will never lose sight of that.”

The Commissioner called for sustained support from all stakeholders and residents of Ekiti State, promising that the people will continue to experience the dividends of a compassionate, transparent, and transformational government.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE