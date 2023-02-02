Ekiti state government on Thursday commended the federal government for re-awarding the construction of the deplorable Ado-Akure road.

The road which connects Ondo and Ekiti states has been in poor condition in the last few years and efforts by the government to repair the road have been unsuccessful.

The federal government had 2021 awarded the construction of the road to Dantata and Sawoe but due to lack of funds, no appreciable work could be achieved.

But the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the inclusion of the road among other FG roads to be fixed through the NNPC Tax Credit Scheme.

The Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji applauded the federal government for the decision, which he said would ameliorate the suffering of motorists and residents of the two states.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode said the latest development vindicated the struggle by stakeholders in the states over the road in the last few years.

The statement read, ” It is recalled that aside from interventions by some prominent leaders in the state, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has stepped up engagement with relevant agencies of the Federal Government on the Ado- Akure Road, among other issues, shortly after the resumption of office.

“While Government awaits the resumption of the new contractors on site, it urges the people, especially motorists, to show an appreciable level of understanding for some inconveniences they may experience during the road construction.

“The Ekiti State Government also lauded NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari, and the entire management for accepting the funding arrangement for the road project.

“In a similar vein, the State Government is also thankful to the Federal Government for the award of the Ado- Ijan- Agbado- Ilumoba Road contract.

“The Government of Ekiti State is committed to the welfare of the citizens and will continue to collaborate with relevant Government institutions and agencies as well as private sector players to advance the socio-economic and infrastructure development of the state.”





