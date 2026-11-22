THE Ekiti State Government has dissociated itself, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his administration, from a purported Best African Governor for Climate Action Award reportedly presented to the governor.

According to a publication, the award was presented by the King’s College African Leadership Centre at its inaugural Climate Action Awards ceremony, held on the sidelines of COP 31 in Antalya, Türkiye, in collaboration with the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The government, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser (Media) to the governor, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, however, stated that Governor Oyebanji was neither aware of the purported award nor involved in its presentation.

“Governor Oyebanji was neither aware of the purported award nor involved in its presentation. He did not attend the ceremony, nor authorise anyone to receive it on his behalf.

“This disclaimer has become necessary to set the record straight and prevent members of the public from being misled by claims that are not only false but could also be part of a dubious publicity stunt,” the statement read.

According to Oyebode, “Governor Oyebanji’s administration is guided by the principles of accountability, transparency and integrity. While the governor has received several recognitions and awards from credible organisations and reputable institutions in acknowledgement of his contributions to governance and development, he does not endorse or associate himself with questionable awards from organisations whose credibility and intentions are unclear.

“Members of the public and the media are therefore urged to disregard the report and treat the purported award as unauthorised and unrecognised by the governor and the Ekiti State Government.”