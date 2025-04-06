Ekiti govt celebrates three young innovators for winning N5m grand prize

Ekiti State Government has congratulated three young innovators from the stage for winning the grand prize of N5 million at the second edition of the HarabiPay’s Squad Hackathon 2.0 held in Abeokuta, Ogun recently.

The state commissioner for Innovation, Science and Digital Economy, Seun Fakuade in a statement at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital described the success of the three young innovators from the state that made up team savvy with their fintech solution “Splitwise” as a testament to the innovative spirit and talent that exist among youths in the state and the mentorship they acquired from the State Startup garage.

Fakuade while congratulating the trio of Favour Adebayo, Covenant Adeosun and Samuel Adeyemi, described their emergence as winners of the contest as a clear indication of their exceptional skills and creativity.

The Commissioner recalled that Favour Adebayo’s journey to success began in October 2023 when he was discovered at the Ekiti State Government College, Ado Ekiti.

Fakuad added that, “recognizing his talents, he was showcased at the first Ekiti Innovation Submit thereby connecting him with top industry experts and invaluable learning experiences.”

According to him, “The early exposure proved pivotal as the State Government through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Digital Economy further supported his development by awarding him an internship scholarship with the Cybernetiq team at the Ekiti StartUp Garage.”

He stressed that the professional learning experience in software development and fintech solutions ultimately led to the success he showcased at the GTB Squadco Hackathon.

Noting that the GTB Squadco Hackathon 2.0 is a prestigious event that brings together young innovators from across the country to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems, Fakuade promised that the state government would continue to motivate young innovators, catching them young in technology and equipping them with the skills to excel in global digital economy.

Fakuase said, “Governor Oyebanji is not only passionate about Youth development but also earnestly committed to new technological ideas that can lead to improvements and progress.

“We will therefore continue to inspire new generations of innovators and entrepreneurs in Ekiti State and showcase the state’s potential for innovation and growth.”