Ekiti govt begins training of 500 newly recruited Amotekun, anti-grazing corps

The Ekiti State Government has announced the commencement of a three-week training programme for 500 newly recruited officers and personnel of the Amotekun, Anti-Grazing, and Agro-Marshal Corps.

The Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement, said the training would take place at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ise-Orun/Emure Ekiti, from Monday, 7th July to Friday, 25th July, 2025.

He noted that the training programme is designed to equip the newly recruited personnel with the necessary skills for the effective discharge of their duties across the state.

According to him, the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji is committed to ensuring the adequate security of lives and property across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Olatunbosun added that the training would comprise both theoretical and practical components, including teamwork, adaptability, technical proficiency, and physical fitness, with a focus on critical aspects of community policing and security operations.

The Commissioner stressed that, “The orientation training programme for the newly recruited Amotekun, Anti-Grazing, and Agro-Marshal Corps underscores the State Government’s dedication to enhancing the operational capacity of local security outfits.

“They will be better positioned to combat crime, protect the agricultural sector and rural communities, as well as address security concerns related to open grazing, thereby contributing to the reduction of farmers-herders conflicts.”

He urged the newly recruited officers to adequately prepare for the training by arriving on time to facilitate a seamless orientation process.

