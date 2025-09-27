Ekiti govt begins dredging of waterways to prevent flooding

The Ekiti State Government has commenced the dredging of waterways and rivers in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to curb flooding during the rainy season.

The Chairman Ekiti State Environmental Protection Agency (EKSEPA), Chief Bamitale Oguntoyinbo led the board members of the agency to inspect the ongoing dredging of rivers at various sites in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

Some of the visited flood-prone areas include Iso and Oshodi streets, both along Afao Road in Ado Ekiti, while Elemi and Iremide rivers, which have undergone dredging, were also visited.

The board members also visited the ongoing dredging at Ureje River along Olujoda, Falana down to Moferere Street and the river at GRA third extension along the new Iyin Ekiti road in Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking , the Chairman of EKSEPA, Chief Oguntoyinbo expressed satisfaction with the job done by the engineer handling the dredging of the rivers.

“I and the board members of EKSEPA were happy and encouraged with the level of work done by the engineer handling the dredging project.

“The State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji is very passionate about the safety of lives and properties of his people.

“He is making sure that the flood does not affect residents of any community in Ado-Ekiti.”

Oguntoyinbo advised residents of the community to stop building houses and other structures on waterways.

He urged the State Town Planning Management, to ensure that the standard of setting aside layout for waterways before building houses is upheld to curb flooding in any part of the state.

Similarly, the General Manager of EKSEPA, Olukayode Adunmo, said the rivers were dredged by three kilometers and about 10 kilometers have been dredged in some of the rivers prone to flooding in Ado-Ekiti.

” In the last two to three weeks, there has been heavy rainfall, I think the residents living in the flood prone areas have been lucky because of governor Biodun Oyebanji’s prompt intervention.

” If not his intervention, Ekiti would have been part of the states affected with flood disaster.

“But our amiable governor has been proactive to curb flooding by addressing the menace the way, it should be tackled, this is why we are enjoying peace in Ekiti,” he said.

