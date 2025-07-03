Ekiti govt approves appointment of three new traditional rulers

The Ekiti State government has approved the appointments of three princes as traditional rulers for communities in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement on Thursday, said the approvals were part of the decisions reached during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He added that the council approved Prince Omolayo Olusola Emmanuel from the Aketepe ruling house as the new Owa of Ayebode-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state, to succeed the late Oba Augustine Tayo Famoroti from the Famoroti ruling house, who passed away on 24th September 2022.

Olatunbosun added that, “Ayebode Ekiti has a Registered Chieftaincy Declaration that established two ruling houses, namely Aketepe and Famoroti, with six Kingmakers: Obaaro, Aro, Onisa, Asalu, Oniranro and Sajowa, out of which only the Onisa and the Sajowa were able to carry out their duties in the selection process.

“The inability of the remaining Kingmakers to form a quorum led to the appointment of two Warrant Chiefs into the Obaaro and Asalu chieftaincies to facilitate the process of filling the vacant stool of Owa of Ayebode-Ekiti.

“The provision of the Chiefs Law (2012) was strictly adhered to in the selection of Prince Omolayo Olusola Emmanuel as Owa of Ayebode-Ekiti-elect and legal notice authorised for publication in the State Government Gazette.”

Also, according to the statement, the government approved the selection of Prince Ajiboye Babatunde James from the Abenimota ruling house to succeed the late Emmanuel Adebowale Adebayo from the Adumori ruling house, who passed away on 30th May 2024.

“Emure Ekiti has a Registered Chieftaincy Declaration that established two ruling houses, namely Adumori and Abenimota, with twenty-five Kingmakers. Twelve of the Kingmakers are deceased while thirteen of them are alive. The thirteen Chiefs were all available to facilitate the process of filling the vacant stool.

“The provision of the Chiefs Law (2012) was strictly adhered to in the selection of Prince Ajiboye Babatunde James as the Elemure of Emure-Ekiti-elect and legal notice authorised for publication in the State Government Gazette,” the statement reads.

In a related development, Prince Bankole Olasehinde Ilugbusi was approved by the government as the new Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area.

Oba Bankole would succeed the late Elesun, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, from the Ijisun ruling house, who was killed by armed bandits on 29th January 2024 while travelling along the Irele-Ipao-Ekiti road.

Olatunbosun said, “Esun-Ekiti has a Registered Chieftaincy Declaration that established three ruling houses, namely Iloda, Atiba, and Ijisun, with four Kingmakers: Oba Aro, Olomodesun, Olomoduro and Aworo-Aje, three of whom were able to effectively perform their roles in the process of filling the vacant stool of Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, which was desirable by the Council.

“The provision of the Chiefs Law (2012) was strictly adhered to in the selection of Prince Bankole Olasehinde Ilugbusi as the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti-elect and legal notice authorised for publication in the State Government Gazette.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE