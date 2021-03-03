Ekiti govt appeals to residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines into the country, the Ekiti State government has called on residents to accept and take-up the COVID-19 vaccines when available in the state.

The state commissioner for health and human services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, stated this at a one-day training for risk communication teams organised by the State Ministry of Health across the 16 local government areas.

Filani who expressed his confidence in the ability of the vaccine to curtail the spread of the deadly virus stated that all necessary precautions and scientific protocols were adhered to in the process of producing the vaccine.

He said: “We are aware of the worry among most people concerning taking the vaccines. However, these vaccines are thoroughly tested through rigorous procedures before their release. Evidence has shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other vaccines in terms of safety. Therefore, I encourage Ekiti kete to receive these vaccines to finally bring an end to this pandemic.”

The commissioner mentioned that the state has made adequate preparation to receive the vaccines citing the earlier procured solar refrigerators as part of the preparation for adequate storage.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr Jimlas Oginsakin, reiterated that the training was organised to build the capacity of the risk communication and sensitisation teams on vaccine acceptance in the state.

Ogunsakin noted that the risk communication team comprised of health educators, environmental officers, Information officers, community development officers and other relevant stakeholders.

The chairman of the health educators’ team, Mr Suberu Omotayo, spoke on behalf of other participants stating that the team had been working hard to educate and enlighten communities on the importance of observing COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Suberu assured the state government that the team would organise extensive campaigns to promote acceptance of the vaccines in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…Ekiti govt appeals to residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Ekiti govt appeals to residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines