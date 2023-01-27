Ekiti gov commended for religious equity

EKITI State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has been commended for engendering mutual understanding and religious harmony by ensuring equity in the appointment of Muslims and Christians into his administration.

The Secretary General of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, gave the commendation in a goodwill message at the Ekiti Muslim Summit tagged ‘Ekiti Muslim Agenda: Beyond a Short Term Basis’, which was held recently in Ado Ekiti.

“The governor has continued to be faithful to his campaign promise of ensuring fairness to all. With the appointment of a Muslim woman as the Secretary to the State Government, he has endeared himself to the adherents of the Islamic faith across Nigeria,” Akintola said.

He said that Ekiti State had demonstrated commitment to equity and justice, saying it blazed the trail in the South West with the approval of hijab. He also noted a donation of a new bus to NACOMYO by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Governor Oyebanji, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Investment, Trade and Industry, Mrs Adeola Omotayo, appreciated Muslims’ support for his administration and promised to fulfill his pledges to the people of the state.