Ekiti: Former PDP spokesman resigns, defects to ADC

A former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Donald Amerijoye, has resigned from the party to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amerijoye, a former youth leader, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the PDP Ward 9 Chairman in Ikole Local Government Area of the state, Sunday Ibitoye. A copy of the letter made available to Sunday Tribune stated that his decision to leave the PDP was due to the ongoing crisis that has polarized the party beyond redemption.

While acknowledging his contributions to the party, including past appointments, Amerijoye explained that he could no longer fold his arms and watch the party deteriorate. He said his decision to join committed Nigerians in the ADC coalition was made in the interest of the country.

According to him, “Yet, there comes a time when silence becomes betrayal and staying becomes a disservice—not just to self, but to the nation.”

“As the Scriptures ask in Judges 5:16, ‘Why did you sit among the sheepfolds, to hear the bleating of the flocks?’—a piercing rebuke to the tribe of Reuben for remaining idle when duty called. That verse echoes in my conscience today. I cannot afford to remain a spectator in the comfort of party routine while the nation groans under the weight of despair.”

“It is only a man who has lost fidelity to the ideals of nationhood that will remain comfortably ensconced in a political edifice whose walls are cracking, while the soul of the nation withers. True patriotism demands more—it demands a break from complacency, a rupture from stagnation, and an alignment with conscience over convenience.”

“Our political parties, once beacons of promise, have degenerated into echo chambers of self-interest and lethargic leadership. But in the midst of this political fatigue stands Alhaji Atiku Abubakar—a man whose mission is not rooted in ambition, but in redemption. His vision for a restructured, equitable, and economically vibrant Nigeria offers the only credible path to national recovery.”

“That vision, now finding new expression under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is the path I have chosen to follow—unwaveringly, wholeheartedly, and with every fiber of my being.”

“Let it be known that my resignation is not an act of bitterness, but one of responsibility. When the house is burning, one does not continue to sing its anthems. One joins the rescue.”

