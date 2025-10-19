Ekiti: Fayemi lauds Oyebanji’s performance in three years

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has commended the incumbent Governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji for his development strides, transformative leadership and for building on the legacy of continuity in governance, describing the Governor as his greatest achievement.

The former Governor gave the commendation at the weekend in Ijelu-Ekiti during the commissioning of the newly constructed Itapa-Ijelu-Omu road, as part of activities marking the third anniversary of the Oyebanji administration.

Addressing journalists at the event, Fayemi said he would describe Oyebanji as his greatest achievement.

“Absolutely, he is my greatest achievement because I have my own imperfection but those imperfection he has managed to either correct or reduce them and God has been kind to us in Ekiti by giving us a Governor who can focus on the transformation agenda for the people of Ekiti, and who is not giving to unnecessary politicking at the expense of the important issue of development,” he said.

Fayemi said the success of Oyebanji’s administration is a validation of his belief in purposeful leadership, adding that the Governor’s record of performance in three years has justified the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ekiti people to present Oyebanji as the consensus candidate for the 2026 governorship election.

He said “ I want to thank our Governor for not disappointing us and for holding firm to his God and the truth in delivering the task of governing Ekiti and leaving it better than the way we left it. We have every reason to be proud of him. We have no reason to abandon him.

“Just like the Governor mentioned in his remarks, I was counting roads that we started and could not complete and I cannot recollect any that has not been completed now- Itapa-Ijelu-Omu, done; Omisanjana-Atlas, completed; Agric Olope-Moferere completed; Ijurin-Ayegunle, completed; GRA Third Extension, completed; Ikole-Ara-Isinbode, completed; Ikere-Ilawe, completed and of course Ekiti Ring Road has been completed.”

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Oyebanji, who expressed profound appreciation to his predecessor for laying a solid foundation on which his administration is building, said his achievements so far were collective efforts of successive administrations that shared a common vision for a prosperous Ekiti.

Describing the event as a testament to what a State stands to gain when there is continuity in government, the Governor said development becomes faster when leaders build on the work of their predecessors instead of abandoning them.

While thanking former Governor Fayemi for breaking the jinx of continuity in Ekiti State, Governor Oyebanji said all road projects started by the Fayemi administration that could not be completed have now been finished by his government.

“I bless God for today and I am so glad that we are able to finally complete this road but today is not actually about our government, it speaks to what Ekiti has lost since it was created 29 years ago.

“What is happening today speaks to what a people and a state will benefit if there is continuity in government. When Baba Ipinmoye was speaking, I cast my mind back and realised that if we have been doing this since the time of Otunba Niyi Adebayo, we will not be where we are today but I thank Governor Fayemi for breaking the jinx of continuity and I’m so happy that nearly all the projects he initiated but could not complete are now been completed,” Oyebanji said.

