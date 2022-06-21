Ekiti election: EU commends INEC, calls for action against vote-buying

The European Union delegation to Nigeria and the ECOWAS has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) over the successful conduct of Saturday’s Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

While congratulating stakeholders and the people of Ekiti State over the election, describing it as “a largely peaceful poll”, the EU also encouraged voters, especially youths and women, to hold candidates accountable for their campaign promises.

This is contained in a press statement released on Tuesday by the press officer of the delegation, Modestus Chukwulaka.

According to the EU, improved logistics in the Ekiti State gubernatorial election by INEC is a good omen for the General Election in 2023.

“The EU Delegation commends INEC on improved logistics, including early deployment of personnel and essential materials in the majority of the polling units, better functioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and effective transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal. This augurs well for the General Election in 2023,” the statement said.

Reacting to different reports of vote-buying from the just-concluded gubernatorial election, the EU lauded the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for its action in Ekiti, calling on INEC to for further action to address the practice.

“Reports on vote-buying need to be addressed and followed up. The EU Delegation commends the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for the action taken in Ekiti and encourages INEC to fully implement provisions on financial control over political parties in line with the recommendations of the 2019 EU Election Observation Mission,” it said.

The delegation, however, reiterated its support to democratic governance in Nigeria by mobilising voters and youth to fully participate in the 2023 election through its Youth Votes Count Campaign 2.0, enjoining voters to register and collect their PVC to avail their participation in the 2023 general election.

“As Nigeria will go to the polls for its seventh general election since the return to civil rule, the EU delegation encourages eligible voters, and youth in particular, to register and collect their PVC (Permanent Voter Card) and to turn on election Day,” it added.





