The management of Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has commenced entrepreneurship training and empowerment for no fewer than 150 traders, market women and Smalll and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The beneficiaries, at the entrepreneurial and empowerment programme which was held at the council’s headquarters, in partnership with Interweave Solution International, a non-governmental organisation in the USA.

Speaking at the flag-off of the event, tagged ‘ Moving People from Poverty to Prosperity ‘ the Council boss, Michael Ogungbemi said the programme was aimed at ensuring that market women, traders as well as entrepreneurs in the LCDA were self-reliant, independent and job creators.

This, Ogungbemi, said would be realised by providing them with the necessary ideas and knowledge to establish and manage effectively business enterprises towards adding value to the state’s economy.

He added that the participants would be taught the essentials of running a business, business sustainability, budgeting, goal setting, record keeping and how to write a workable business plan.

He noted that participants with workable business plans that have the potential of creating sustainable means of livelihood would be provided grants, adding that the programme would help alleviate poverty in the area.

In her remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habitat Adubiaro praised Ogungbemi for his ingenuity in improving human capital development, which was one of the six pillars of Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration.

Adubiaro who harped on human capital development as a panacea for sustainable development, stressed “the urgent need for entrepreneurs to equip themselves with knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the global business landscape.

“The Master of Business in the streets has been carefully crafted to provide you with a holistic learning experience. Throughout this program, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in a dynamic curriculum that combines cutting-edge knowledge with practical real-world applications.”

She urged the 150 beneficiaries to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the council and invest the grants that would be provided in businesses and not on personal wants.

In his remarks, the Representative of Interweave Solutions International (USA) Bankole Akinma said that the programme was meant to equip entrepreneurs with the required skill to become self-reliant.





Ademola noted that the implementation of the project was necessary because of the unavailability of non-existent white-collar jobs, urging the participant to be of good conduct in the course of training.

“Our expectation is to see the output of the training and the foundation of vibrant business initiated following this training which will lead to them being employers of labour and wealth creators,” he said.

