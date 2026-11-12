Ekiti community seeks Oyebanji’s intervention on critical roads

The people of Are-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State have appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to accelerate the rehabilitation and reconstruction of strategic roads linking the community with neighbouring towns, particularly the Are-Iworoko-Afao-Igbemo road, which they described as critical to the economic growth and connectivity of the area.

The community also appealed for the timely completion of the ongoing Are-Oye-Ekiti road project, expressing optimism that improved road infrastructure would open up the area to greater economic opportunities and ease the movement of residents and commuters.

The President of Are-Ekiti Progressives Union (APU), Professor Michael Oke, made the appeal during a press conference organised ahead of the 2026 Are-Ekiti Day celebration scheduled for Saturday, November 21.

He said the celebration would feature cultural displays, traditional performances and other activities designed to project the identity, history and values of Are-Ekiti to the outside world.

Oke, who is also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, acknowledged the developmental efforts of the Oyebanji administration, particularly the ongoing road projects in the area, but stressed the need for further government intervention to address the deplorable condition of some major access roads.

He specifically identified the Are-Iworoko-Afao-Igbemo road as a major priority, noting that its reconstruction would strengthen connectivity among the benefiting communities and improve access to the state capital.

According to him, “We appreciate His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for the development projects going on in our area, particularly the road linking Iworoko through Are to Afao and Igbemo, as well as the Are-Oye road currently under construction.

“However, we still have some important roads that require urgent government attention. The Are-Iworoko-Afao-Igbemo road is in a very bad condition, and we want the governor to assist us in rehabilitating or, preferably, reconstructing it.

“It is a major road that connects several communities and, if properly reconstructed, will ease movement, stimulate economic activities and complement other infrastructure projects in the area. We believe the governor is a listening leader who will consider our appeal.”

The APU president explained that the annual celebration was designed not only to showcase the community’s cultural heritage but also to provide a platform for indigenes at home and in the diaspora to discuss issues affecting the development of their ancestral town.

He disclosed that the highlight of this year’s celebration would be the launch of a N500 million resource centre for the community, describing the proposed facility as a development initiative aimed at providing a lasting institutional and intellectual asset for present and future generations.

Oke further disclosed that the traditional ruler of the community, the Alare of Are-Ekiti, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi, would confer chieftaincy titles on some prominent indigenes and other distinguished personalities in recognition of their contributions to the community and society.

Among those to be honoured is Chief Ladi Anisulowo, a former Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, who will receive the title of Asiwaju of Are-Ekiti, while Professor Oke is expected to be decorated as Otunba Atunluse of Are-Ekiti.

The union president listed the expected dignitaries at the event to include President Bola Tinubu; former Ekiti State governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Segun Oni; Governor Oyebanji; and other prominent political, business and traditional leaders.

He said the occasion would be held under the chairmanship of Senator Iyiola Omisore, while the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, would serve as the father of the day. Dr Bamiduro Dada was named as the chief launcher of the N500 million resource centre project.

He added that the celebration would commence on Friday, November 13, with a Jumat service at the community’s Central Mosque, followed by other activities, including a football competition and beauty pageant, leading to the grand finale on November 21.

Also speaking, the publicity secretary of the union, Segun Dipe, described Are-Ekiti as an influential community with a record of academic excellence and a growing number of accomplished professionals.

Dipe said the community was particularly proud of the high concentration of professors and other intellectuals among its indigenes, adding that the commitment of its sons and daughters to community development had continued to distinguish the town.

He noted that several indigenes had taken responsibility for improving basic infrastructure without relying entirely on government intervention, citing the grading of internal roads and installation of solar-powered streetlights as examples of community-driven development.

He also commended Dr Tunji Olowolafe, a patron of the Are-Ekiti Progressives Union, for his sustained contributions to educational development in the community.