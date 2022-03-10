Ekiti community picks director as traditional ruler-elect

The kingmakers of Ogotun-Ekiti in Ogotun/Igbara Odo local council development area of Ekiti State have elected Prince Adebayo Adesanmi as the new traditional ruler-elect for the ancient community.

The stool became vacant following the death of Oba Oladapo Oyebade, a one-time chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional in September 2021 after close to four decades on the throne.

Adesanmi, a director of medical laboratory services, Ekiti State Hospital Management Board on Thursday defeated five other contestants to emerge as the new Ologotun of Ogotun-Ekiti, a first-class traditional ruler.

He scored seven votes to defeat Professor Jide Oluwajuyitan and Adekunle Adeyeye who scored two votes each.

The security agents who were on assignment at the Ologotun Palace, the venue of the election included men on the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Service, Amotekun Corps, Peace Corps and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The emergence of Adesanmi from the Ojopekun ruling house sparked loud jubilation from the people both old and young, who described him as their choice to fill the vacant stool.

Speaking shortly after his election, Adesanmi commended the eleven kingmakers and the entire people of the community for the love and interest in him, adding that he would strive to take the town to higher heights by attracting development, creating of enabling environment for growth and ensuring the security of lives and property.

The Ologotun-elect, who lauded the smooth selection process, which he said was transparent and devoid of government interference, urged other communities to take a cue from the orderly succession process in Ogotun Ekiti.

“My vision for the town is unity, peace and progress. I want the people of the town to unite. I want peace to reign in the town and I want the progress of the town. I want to advise my good people that they should allow peace to reign because it is in the atmosphere of peace that development can take place,” he said.

While assuring Ogotun people of adequate security during his reign through quarter-based security groups and sensitization, he called on the state and federal governments to step up efforts on security to make life better for Nigerians.