Ekiti community gets N40m infrastructural development donation

By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

A community, Erinmope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti-State has received a donation of N40m from an Agro-Allied Development Company, Agbeyewa Farms Ltd.

The donation by the farm, owned by an indigene of the community, Niyi John Olajide, is the farm’s contribution to the development of the town.

Presenting the cheque to the Erinmope-Ekiti Development Union, the Executive Director of Agbeyewa Farms, Mr Dele Odufuye said the money is being donated to aid Infrastructural developmental projects in the town.

Agbeyewa Farms, the single-largest private investor in Ekiti-State is one of the subsidiaries of Axxees Group of Company.

Those present at the cheque presentation were Mr Matthew Adebayo, Treasurer, Erinmope Development Union; Mr Adeyemi Awoniyi, Secretary, Erinmope Development Union; Mr Joseph Olusola, Vice Chairman, Erinmope Development Union; Oba Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi, Amoyinmade Atayese 1, the Obaleo of Erinmope Ekiti and Mr Femi Adebayo, Publicity Secretary, Erinmope Development Union.

 

