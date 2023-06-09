Stakeholders across communities in Ekiti State have commended the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project in the state ministry of education, noting that the initiative would go a long way in enhancing adolescents girls education and enrolment.

The communities visited during the stakeholders town hall meeting held across eleven Local Government Areas of the state, had in attendance traditional rulers, religious leaders , council chairmen, artisans, teachers and students.

The LGAs sensitised were; Ekiti South West, Ido-Osi, Ekiti West , Moba ,Ise-Orun,Irepodun/Ifelodun , Efon , Gbonyin , Ilejemeje , Ikere and Oye.

The communities representatives, including the wife of Apalufin of Aisegba-Ekiti, Funke Omofoyinbo , LGA chairmen and others, explained that with the implementation of the project, more parents would be interested in enrolling their girl child in school.

The people called on the management of the project to apart from provision of structures and exposing the students to digital and life skills, they should assist vulnerable and disadvantaged students across schools in the state.

Speaking, the AGILE project coordinator, Mrs Yewande Adesua said the stakeholders meetings were necessary to seek commitment of influencers in the communities on the need for parents and guardians to support adolescent girls education and empowerment.

She added that the project aside from providing infrastructural facelifts, would educate community leaders and raise awareness on education as the right of every child and re-enrolment of out-of-school students.

In a related development, the AGILE has signed a memorandum of understanding with no fewer than thirty Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state for effective service delivery.

The MoU which was signed in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital by the representatives of the selected NGOs and the state government will assist AGILE to extend its antenna across the sixteen LGAs of the state in promotion of girl child education.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, the permanent secretary, state ministry of education, science and technology, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi explained that the purpose of the MoU is to ensure that parties are committed to their duties and obligations as spelt out in the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law 2019.

