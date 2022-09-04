Ekiti communities cry for help over incessant invasion of gunmen

The people of Ekamefa communities in Ajoni local council development area of Ekiti State have called on the government at all levels to save the six communities from the rising attack of gunmen in the area.

The communities raised the alarm following the latest on Saturday in the area leading to the killing of an officer with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Segun Ayebulu and the abduction of three persons along the Oke Ako road.

Spokesperson for Ekamefa communities, comprising six towns in the LCDA, Oluwafemi Abayomi, who said the situation was baffling and worrisome, said, “We cannot sleep again. We had appealed to the government but nothing from them. Before now, they were destroying our farms and produce, they moved up to the kidnapping and now they are killing. We have been pushed to the wall.”

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, said, “I do not know what appeal to make again because it has been happening on the same spot. All the efforts that we are making, it is either the government cautions us not to take laws into our hands or don’t do this and when the need arises, we will not see them.”

The Chairman, Ajoni LCDA, Michael Ogungbemi, said it was sad and black Saturday with the killing of the NSCDC officer by the criminals who he said had taken over the expansive forests in the area which borders Kwara and Kogi states.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

An uncle to the deceased NSCDC officer, Osasona Oduntan, who also escaped death when the gunmen shot at him while riding on motorbike near the scene shortly after the incident, said the abductors were yet to contact the family so that they would know what to do to secure the release of the victims.

Oduntan said that the three abductees were the younger brother of the late NSCDC officer, five-year-old child of the deceased and an 11-year-old child of the slain officer’s elder brother while two others in the car escaped.

He said, “The incident happened at the spot where kidnappers had always been operating, only that they did not barricade the road that evening(Saturday). They said one of the gunmen jumped into the road which made the vehicle to swerve into the bush. Before they knew it, four others emerged from the bush and surrounded the car.

“There were six persons in the car, the NSCDC officer was killed, two escaped and three were whisked away. Those abducted are the younger brother of the deceased, and two children aged 11 years and five years old. The three are still in the custody of the gunmen.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Tolu Afolabi, said that the corps had mobilized some men to the community and as well contacted the commands in Kogi and Kwara states to secure safe release of those kidnapped by the gunmen who killed one of its officers on Saturday evening.





Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Ekiti communities cry for help over incessant invasion of gunmen

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

Ekiti communities cry for help over incessant invasion of gunmen