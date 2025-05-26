Community News

Ekiti commences implementation of WaCT in Ado communities

The Ekiti State government has, on Monday, commenced the implementation of the Waste Wise Cities Tool (WaCT) in the state.

A statement from the office of the Technical Adviser to the Governor on electronic Geographic Information System (eGIS ) and Land Management, Mr Olusanmi Akintobi ,made available to the Nigerian Tribune, explained that the programme which will last for eight days involves analysis of waste at the Ilokun and Emirin dump sites and measurement of waste deposited into the recovery sites at Oke Ori Omi, Oke-Bola and Adehun all in Ado-Ekiti.

The statement further disclosed that the programme will capture packing and sorting out of waste generated everyday in household buildings by conducting waste sampling from 90 selected households of which 30 each from low, middle and high-income areas as well as measure waste generation per capita and composition over eight days to account for daily/weekly variations

The programme is expected to improve on establishing municipal solid waste management strategy and infrastructure investment opportunities for sustainable waste management system that will include green job creation and mitigation of risks of climate change as well as to make Ado-Ekiti attract private investment into waste management.

