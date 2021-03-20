Ekiti By-election: INEC confirms three dead, suspends poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the bye-election for the Ekiti East constituency one House of Assembly seat over the violence which marred the voting exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ekiti state(REC), Dr. Tella Adeniran in a statement on Saturday said three persons were shot dead during the poll at unit 7, ward 7 in Omuo-Ekiti.

Adeniran added that three other persons sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot at the unit and were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The polling unit is that of the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial district, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

He explained that the suspension of the process became necessary to protect the lives of ad-hoc staff and security agents deployed for the bye-election.

The REC said, “In two (2) PUs of ward 09 (Obadore IV); polling unit 8 (Baba Egbe house lodouro/Odoule) & polling unit 9 (Beside Baba Egbe/Odouru/Odoule) i. Polling unit 07 (Aro street/Aro) of ward 07 (Obadore lI).

“In PU 07, ward 07 three (3) voters were shot dead while a youth corps member, a policewoman and an INEC staff sustained gunshot wounds.

“Under this circumstance, the safety of electoral officials, security personnel and election materials, as well as the credibility of the process, cannot be guaranteed. The State Commissioner of Police is fully aware of the situation.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of the effort of the Commission in giving Nigerians free, fair, credible and inclusive election, some people appear to be unprepared for an improved electoral process.

“The situation is such that, a conducive environment no longer exists for further electoral activity at the PUs and the Collation centres.

“In view of this development, the Commission has suspended the election forthwith.”

