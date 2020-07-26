Ekiti attorney general tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus
By Femi Oguntayo
COVID-19, Ekiti, low risk prisoners

In a tweet in the late hours of Sunday, July 26, the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The attorney general who said he was feeling well in a chat with Tribune Online said the result came out positive after a second test.

According to his tweet, he has directed that all state legal matters be referred to the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Lawrence Ojo, as he goes into self-isolation in line with the established protocols.

This is coming days after the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi announced that he was also positive for Covid-19.

 

