Ekiti assures conducive environment for private companies

• Receives 50,000 face masks from Mikano

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Ekiti assures conducive environment , We have lost a patriot, We ll deal with arrested perpetrators, Incessant herdsmen attacks, Ekiti begins fencing project, We are unhappy, Ekiti to attract industrial opportunities, Nigeria mobilised over $95 million, Ekiti special works programme, foundation for economic, teachers against age falsification, community policing, Ekiti loan firm, ghost workers, Ekiti, , Fayemi, Nigeria must be recreated, Ekiti judicial panel of inquiry, Ekiti government, schools, protest, judicial panel of inquiry, Teachers, Fayemi Nigeria at 60, Ekiti. Fayemi, suspends, APC, anti-party, Oyo APC leader Fayemi, Fayemi, Ekiti, We must empower youth, Ekiti, World bank, Fayemi's 2023 presidential poster, Youths are doing better, striking Ekiti doctors, governors, Ekiti workers strike,Fayemi, workers, COVID-19, Ekiti, police commissioner, COVID-19, Osun state, Ogun State, Ondo State, Ekiti State, reopening of schools, teaching of ICT in schools, Ekiti State, governors,Fayemi, ex-presidential aide, COVID-19, World Bank, NGF, Catholic Church withdraws suit, Ekiti workers , Amotekun, new zonal command, Ekiti, SDGs, contractors, schools, resume, COVID-19, Fayemi, APC, enemy, federal institutions, Governing council
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

Ekiti State Government has reiterated its commitment to the promotion of a business-friendly atmosphere that would guarantee the success of private businesses in the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Biodun Omoleye, made this known in Ado-Ekiti when he received facemasks donated to public schools by Mikano International Group of Companies.

The Chief of Staff noted that the state government would not relent in puting mechanisms that would continue to drive profitable investment in the state.

He noted that the administration of Fayemi is hopeful that private investors, who are currently in the recovery stage due to the effect of COVID-19 would find Ekiti suitable for their businesses.

Omoleye commended the management of Mikano Group for their kind gesture towards the people of the State, saying, “We appreciate your gesture at this time. We are proud to be associated with you and we pray that your business will continue to grow higher.

“You can be assured that the facemasks will be used for the purpose it was meant for. We look forward to a greater partnership with you.”

Responding, the representative of Mikano, Mr Salako Nurudeen, said the donation was part of the company’s efforts in supporting the state government in the fight against the pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Ekiti assures conducive environment for private companies

Ekiti assures conducive environment for private companies

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

BEDC has put us in total darkness for over 10 years, Ekiti community raises concern

Latest News

Buhari returns from London medical trip

Latest News

PHOTOS: Rainstorm destroys properties at OSPOLY

Latest News

Budget transparency index 2020 ranking: Ondo emerges second best

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More