Ekiti assures conducive environment for private companies

Ekiti State Government has reiterated its commitment to the promotion of a business-friendly atmosphere that would guarantee the success of private businesses in the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Biodun Omoleye, made this known in Ado-Ekiti when he received facemasks donated to public schools by Mikano International Group of Companies.

The Chief of Staff noted that the state government would not relent in puting mechanisms that would continue to drive profitable investment in the state.

He noted that the administration of Fayemi is hopeful that private investors, who are currently in the recovery stage due to the effect of COVID-19 would find Ekiti suitable for their businesses.

Omoleye commended the management of Mikano Group for their kind gesture towards the people of the State, saying, “We appreciate your gesture at this time. We are proud to be associated with you and we pray that your business will continue to grow higher.

“You can be assured that the facemasks will be used for the purpose it was meant for. We look forward to a greater partnership with you.”

Responding, the representative of Mikano, Mr Salako Nurudeen, said the donation was part of the company’s efforts in supporting the state government in the fight against the pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Ekiti assures conducive environment for private companies

Ekiti assures conducive environment for private companies