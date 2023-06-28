This was contained in a statement by the member representing Ado 1 Constituency, Hon. Ayodeji Adegbite, made available to Journalists in Bauchi late Tuesday evening.

According to him, the announcement of the creation of the Committee was made by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye during the 2nd plenary session of the recently inaugurated Assembly.

Ayodeji Adegbite also stated that the Committee is to be chaired by himself and is expected to commence the consultative process of developing a blueprint to guide the 7th Assembly that would be aligned with the development Agenda of the Governor Biodun Oyebanji led APC administration in Ekiti State.

This, he said, was to ensure coherence and robust Executive – Legislative collaboration, to advance accelerated development in Ekiti State.

He added that the committee would take into consideration, the Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC Administration to ensure that Ekiti is the best

positioned to optimise benefits from the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, the Committee, he said, would work with the Executive to come up with an Executive/Legislative Agenda, adding that the Speaker was committed to positioning the 7th Assembly to be a model sub-national parliament in Africa, hence, the creation of the legislative agenda.

He said that, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the honourable Speaker for the confidence reposed in me and other members to take on such a sensitive and strategic task.”

The lawmaker also said that “I do not doubt that with the pedigree of the members, we will deliver on the mandate to produce a legislative agenda

that would be a reflection of the aspirations of our people.”

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on development partners and grassroots stakeholders to support the process,” Ayodeji Adegbite said.

Other members of the Committee included; Hon. Abimbola Solanke representing Moba I, Hon.Babatunde Oke representing where I, Hon. Omotayo Babatunde representing lse/Orun, Hon. Idowu Odebunmi representing Oye II, and Mr Ogunmosunle Bankole as the Secretary.