Ekiti Assembly passes social protection bill

•  Bill to ensure children, vulnerable access basic amenities

By Yomi Ayeleso -  Ado-Ekiti 
The Ekiti State Assembly on Wednesday through a unanimous resolution passed the Ekiti Social Protection Bill, 2020 bill into law to ensure children and the vulnerable access to basic social services and infrastructure.
The passage followed when Honourable Olubunmi Adelugba, the Chairman of the Joint Committees on Finance and Appropriation, Women Affairs, Trade and Investments and Judiciary and Legal Matters, submitted her committee’s report to members of the Assembly, which was unanimously adopted.
According to Adelugba, the bill, if, eventually assent to by the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi would reduce poverty among the people vulnerable to being poor, provide guiding principles for managing social protection and programmes.
She added it would also enhance human capital development to ensure a life of dignity, promote social welfare, improve food security and nutrition and provide synergy and coordination among all social protection intervention agencies and Non-Governmental Organisation among others.
The Assembly also committed to its  Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters,  Ekiti Law Reform Commission,(Amendment) Bill,2020 for further legislative scrutiny.
The House set aside Order Two Rule 11 of the Standing Order of SouthWest State Houses of Assembly in order to conduct the business of Wednesday’s plenary in English Language against the native language, Yoruba.
However, the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye urged members, Nigerians to ensure that the country’s local languages do not go into extinction.
Afuye said Nigerians must ensure the promotion of the native languages, suggesting that the Standing Order manual would be interpreted in Yoruba Language.

Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal…

 

