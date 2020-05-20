Ekiti Assembly passes social protection bill

The Ekiti State Assembly on Wednesday through a unanimous resolution passed the Ekiti Social Protection Bill, 2020 bill into law to ensure children and the vulnerable access to basic social services and infrastructure.

The passage followed when Honourable Olubunmi Adelugba, the Chairman of the Joint Committees on Finance and Appropriation, Women Affairs, Trade and Investments and Judiciary and Legal Matters, submitted her committee’s report to members of the Assembly, which was unanimously adopted.

According to Adelugba, the bill, if, eventually assent to by the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi would reduce poverty among the people vulnerable to being poor, provide guiding principles for managing social protection and programmes.