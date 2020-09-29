Ekiti Assembly passes bill upgrading College of Education to University

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill for the upgrading of the State College of Education in Ikere-Ekiti to University of Education, Science and Technology.

The bill was passed through unanimous resolution at Tuesday’s plenary in Ado-Ekiti presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye.

The passage of the bill followed the submission of the report of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology headed by Mrs Kemi Balogun.

According to the report, the Transitional Provision of Section 38 would give room for the existing students of the College of Education after the effective date of the law to complete their course of study as stipulated.

The report after been ratified by the Committee of the Whole House was read by the Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan and unanimously passed.

The Executive bill was titled,” A Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment, Incorporation, Constitution, Powers and Functions of the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti and Other Matters Therewith. ”

Speaking shortly after plenary the duo of the Speaker, Afuye and Mr Tunde Idowu, Ikere Constituency 2, commended Governor Kayode Fayemi and members for the initiative and speedy passage of the bill.

Afuye and who hails from Ikere-Ekiti assured that the new University of Education, Science and Technology would bring about social and economic development to the community and the state at large.

Also, Mr Adeyemi Ajibade, Moba Constituency 1, Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, drew the attention of the assembly to non -availability of telecommunications network in Osun-Ekiti.

Ajibade called on the State Government to help prevail on the telecommunications network providers to extend their services to the community of over 30 thousand dwellers so that the people can access meaningful economic development.

Earlier at Tuesday’s plenary, Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, Ikole Constituency 1 called the attention of the assembly to the gradual extinction of the Yoruba Language.

He called the House as a matter of advocacy and legislation safe the Yoruba Language, which he described as the identity of Western Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

