Ekiti Assembly passes bill renaming varsity after late Olumilua

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the law of the newly-upgraded University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, and rename it after the late former governor of old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua.

The university, which was upgraded from the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, is now to be known as the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti when assented to by the Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The bill for the amendment of the law which upgraded the college to university to the effect of the renaming of the university after Olumilua was sponsored by Adeoye Aribasoye and supported by members via a voice vote at the plenary.

The speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, while speaking on the honour for the former governor, who died on June 4 at the age of 80, said, it was “to capture his contribution to the socio-political and economic life of Ekiti State and the old Ondo State in general.”

Afuye described Olumilua as “a man of integrity who deserves to be immortalised,” saying, “He (Olumilua) was the first Ekiti man to be elected as governor in the whole of Nigeria. He lived a very exemplary life, he resented cant and humbug.

“He occupied a very high level in the hall of fame in Ekiti that we need to let the generations yet unborn to know that somebody came known as Bamidele Olumilua.”

