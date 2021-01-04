Ekiti APC youth leaders commend government over N2m agric empowerment

All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leaders in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have commended the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, on the N2 million Agricultural Empowerment, sponsored for benefit of the youth of the area.

The youth leader and the secretary, Mr Stephen Adetunji, and Comrade Busayo David respectively, in a statement in Ilorin on Monday, urged the youth in Ekiti to take advantage of the opportunity by the commissioner to uplift, not just their living standard, but to turn around the economy of the local government.

Adetunji, who said that the agriculture empowerment programme came at the most appropriate time, added that the COVID -19 pandemic had impacted negatively on the lives of many Nigerian youths.

“Many youths are out of business, some have lost their jobs, and hopes of thousands of our youth expecting support from family and friends have been dashed as a result of the pandemic. So there is no better time than now.

“Dr Raji has rekindled our hope in the AbdulRasaq AbdulRahman’s led administration in Kwara State and we are proud that the Honourable Commissioner has once again confirmed that the present administration in the state is not just youth-friendly but also a progressive-minded administration for the gainful engagement of our youths across the state.

“It is known to us that most of the policies and programmes of Mallam Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman’s administration are for the benefits of the youths. Our governor is indeed elected by the youths, for the youths, and by the youths,” he said.

The youth leader, who said that Kwara youth would always be grateful for political appointments and inclusion of many youths in the present government, among others, added that Kwara youths will forever be grateful to Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman for the appointment of Dr Raji as the Honourable Commissioner for Health.

“No commissioner in the history of Ekiti Local Government had done this much for council youths. We commend this administration.

“While we, the youths of the All Progressive Congress in Ekiti Local Government Area pledge our continuous support to the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Rasaq, to take Ekiti youths to the promised land and to put an end to joblessness of our youths, like Oliver Twist, we charge the Commissioner not to relent and to continue to empower the youths for the development of Ekiti Local Government Area in particular and Kwara State in general.

“To my co-youths, the commissioner has challenged us to prove our capacity; All youths with genuine business ideas should take this opportunity to become employers of labour,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

